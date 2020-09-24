Schmidt will likely be called up to start Sunday's game against the Marlins, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

This would essentially be an audition for Schmidt to make the roster for the Division Series, as he would not be available for the initial best-of-three series. He has not been used as a traditional starter in his two big-league appearances thus far this season, but Schmidt still has a very high ceiling and floor long term and could emerge as an unlikely weapon for the Yankees this October.