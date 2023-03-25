Schmidt is lined up to start the second game of the regular season, as Luis Severino is expected to hit the injured list with a low-grade lat strain, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Schmidt may be the Yankees' sixth or seventh starter when everyone is healthy, but injuries to Frankie Montas (shoulder), Carlos Rodon (forearm) and now Severino mean he'll open the year firmly entrenched in the rotation. Assuming he sticks in the second spot in the rotation for at least the first few weeks, his first outings will see him take on the Giants at home before pitching away against the Orioles and Guardians.