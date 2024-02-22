Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Schmidt is guaranteed a spot in the rotation, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Schmidt made 32 starts (33 appearances) for the Yankees last season, flashing promise but ultimately settling for a pedestrian 4.64 ERA and 149:46 K:BB over 159 innings. The Yanks will be hoping the 28-year-old takes a step forward in 2024 with a full season of big-league experience under his belt.