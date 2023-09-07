Schmidt (9-8) earned the win over Detroit on Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out six batters over 6.1 innings.

Schmidt gave up a run on two hits in the first inning, then rolled through the following five frames, at one point retiring 16 straight hitters. The right-hander had his final line tarnished a bit during the seventh, when he gave up three hits and two runs while retiring just one batter, but he was still able to finish with a quality start and a win. Schmidt came into the contest without a victory over his previous four appearances, a span during which he posted a 6.52 ERA and 1.66 WHIP over 19.1 innings. In his first full season as a starter, he's posted a 4.54 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 139:38 K:BB across 140.2 frames.