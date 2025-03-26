The Yankees placed Schmidt (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Schmidt has been battling shoulder soreness since mid-March, but he's felt much better during his recent sessions of live batting practice. He'll take advantage of his time on the injured list to build up to a starter's workload and should be able to return close to when he's eligible.
