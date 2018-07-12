Schmidt (elbow) made his fourth rehab start Tuesday with one of the Yankees' Gulf Coast League affiliates, tossing three innings of one-run ball and striking out four.

It was the longest of Schmidt's four starts since he began the rehab assignment June 22. The 22-year-old, whom the Yankees drafted in the first round last year, will likely have his innings and pitch counts monitored carefully as he works his way back from April 2017 Tommy John surgery. The right-hander is expected to continue building up his arm at the rookie-ball level for a little while longer before likely finishing that campaign at a full-season affiliate.