Schmidt (1-0) earned the win in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and five walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

Schmidt issued at least three walks for the second straight game but otherwise pitched well at Cleveland with 13 swinging strikes on 85 pitches. The right-hander also set a season high in strikeouts, and he's given up three runs or fewer in each of his first three outings of the campaign. Schmidt will carry a 3.68 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB over 14.1 innings into his next start, which is likely to come versus Tampa Bay next weekend.