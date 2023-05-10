Schmidt (1-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings against the Athletics. He struck out seven.

Schmidt made it six innings for the first time all season, fanning seven batters and allowing just two runs to earn his first win. However, Schmidts' trouble with power sustained, giving up a solo home run to Jordan Diaz in the fourth inning, marking his eighth long ball in as many starts. Though Schmidt will likely find himself on the outside looking in on the Yankees rotation once Carlos Rodon (back) and Luis Severino (lat) return from the injured list, he should remain a high-risk, high-reward streaming option given his high strikeout rate (10.95 K/9).