Schmidt (2-5) took the loss against Baltimore on Thursday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Schmidt had to work hard to get through five frames, as Baltimore fouled off 26 of his offerings, resulting in the hurler tossing 97 total pitches. Aside from that, it was a pretty smooth start for the right-hander -- he allowed just one extra-base hit and one run while keeping the ball in the park for his third straight start. However, the Yankees' offense couldn't solve Kyle Gibson, causing Schmidt to take his fifth loss. There was some thought earlier in the campaign that Schmidt could be pushed out of the rotation upon the return of Luis Severino, but he's pitched well enough recently to keep his spot, allowing two or fewer runs in four of his past five starts. When Severino returned last weekend, it was Jhony Brito who was optioned to the minors.