Schmidt (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Schmidt suffered an extensor strain in his right elbow in late February and has yet to resume throwing. While manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Schmidt's return to throwing could be "imminent," the right-hander will miss extended time to begin the regular season while he builds back up.
