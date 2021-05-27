Schmidt (elbow) has played long toss up to 120 feet but still hasn't resumed throwing off a mound, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.

Schmidt is very slowly working his way back from an elbow strain suffered back in February, and the organization appears to have no desire to rush his return. Manager Aaron Boone has indicated that the right-hander is doing well, but given his current rehab status, it seems unlikely that Schmidt will be able to return to game action before late June.