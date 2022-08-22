Schmidt was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Schmidt was sent down by the Yankees at the beginning of August but will rejoin the major-league club following a three-week stint in the minors. Although the right-hander has operated exclusively as a starter at the Triple-A level this year, he'll likely serve as a multi-inning relief option once again in the big leagues after Scott Effross (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday.