Schmidt was recalled from the alternate training site to start Sunday's game against the Marlins.
The 24-year-old made his major-league debut with two appearances out of the bullpen in early September, but he'll make the first start of his career in the regular-season finale. Schmidt had a brief showing at Double-A Trenton last season and had a 2.37 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 19:1 K:BB over 19 innings. A strong performance Sunday would be a convincing audition for a roster spot in the playoffs.
