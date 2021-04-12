Schmidt (elbow) received a cortisone injection Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Schmidt will be out of action for quite a while, as he landed on the 60-day injured list with an elbow strain in late March. The team is optimistic that he'll be able to begin throwing later this week or sometime next week following the shot, but he'll still need to go through a lengthy recovery process before returning to game action.
