Schmidt, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery last April, began a throwing program in late August and expects to make his minor-league debut next June, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Yankees selected Schmidt with the 16th overall pick in the 2017 first-year player draft knowing that the 21-year-old's professional career would be delayed due to the procedure, but it doesn't sound like the surgery has put a damper on the right-hander's long-term outlook in the eyes of the organization. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Schmidt enjoyed a productive college career at South Carolina and could rise through the system quickly once he's able to command his repertoire and regain his pre-surgery velocity upon returning to the rubber. Prior to going under the knife, Schmidt was lauded for his low-to-mid-90s fastball, slider and curveball, all of which have the potential to become plus offerings over time.