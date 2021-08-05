Schmidt (elbow) had his rehab assignment transferred to Double-A Somerset on Thursday.
Schmidt allowed a run on a hit and two walks while striking out four in three innings during his lone rehab appearance at Low-A Tampa, and he'll start Thursday's contest against Double-A Bowie. The right-hander has been sidelined since the start of the season due to his elbow injury, but he's made strong progress recently as he trends toward his 2021 debut.
