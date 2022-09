Schmidt will pick up his next start Saturday against the Rays at Tropicana Field.

He'll be making his second straight turn through the rotation as a replacement for Nestor Cortes (groin). While making his second start of the season for the Yankees in his last trip to the mound Aug. 28 in Oakland, Schmidt struck out seven over 4.1 innings, but he took the loss after surrendering four earned runs on eight hits and one walk.