Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Schmidt (lat) has resumed his throwing program, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Schmidt took the first step in his throwing program Monday when he started playing catch, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Schmidt was transferred to the 60-day injured list June 18 with a right lat strain, and before the injury he was 5-3 over 11 starts with a 2.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 67:20 K:BB over 60.2 innings.