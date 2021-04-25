Schmidt (elbow) has begun throwing again, Jordan Horrobin of MLB.com reports.
Schmidt landed on the 60-day injured list in late March and recently received a cortisone injection. The right-hander isn't eligible to return from the IL until June 1, and he appears to have a long recovery road ahead as he tries to ramp back into game shape. "Obviously, it'll be a while, because he's starting from scratch essentially again, but he's doing well," manager Aaron Boone stated Saturday.
