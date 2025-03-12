Schmidt tossed 1.2 innings in a Grapefruit League start against Baltimore on Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Schmidt got a late start to Grapefruit League action due to a back injury, and his outing Tuesday was his first time appearing in a game this spring. He struggled from the get-go, giving up four hits -- including a Ryan Mountcastle three-run homer -- in the first inning. Schmidt was at least able to end his outing on a high note, striking out two of the three batters he faced in the second frame before being pulled. The right-hander threw 38 pitches (23 strikes) Tuesday, and he'll likely get into two more Grapefruit League games before the beginning of the regular season.