Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
Schmidt made the Yankees' Opening Day roster and recorded a 2-2 record in his first four relief appearances of the season. The right-hander posted a 1.08 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 8.1 innings. Although the Yankees need to trim their active roster to 26 players by Monday, it's somewhat surprising to see Schmidt as one of the cuts given his strong performance early in the year. If the team's pitching staff deals with injuries at some point, the 26-year-old will be a candidate to rejoin the big-league club as a starter or bullpen option.