Schmidt was sent to the Yankees' alternate training site Tuesday, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Schmidt received glowing reviews from the pitching staff during his camp, but he won't begin the season on the major-league roster. Manager Aaron Boone said, "He has delivered in every way," when describing Schmidt's performance during camp. Given the team's belief in his potential, the 24-year-old could make his major-league debut at some point during the abbreviated 2020 season.
