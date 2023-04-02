Schmidt didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Giants, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over 3.1 innings while striking out five.

While the K:BB was strong and he generated 13 swinging strikes among his 76 pitches, three of the five hits off Schmidt went for extra bases including homers by Joc Pederson and Brandon Crawford -- the latter of which chased the right-hander from the game. Schmidt's spot in the rotation is fairly secure for now given all the injuries in the Yankees' rotation, but he'll need to find a way to keep the ball in the park to avoid getting bumped once other pitchers get healthier.