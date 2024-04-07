Schmidt allowed two runs on six hits and three walks over 4.1 innings in the Yankees' win against Toronto on Saturday.

Schmidt was getting knocked around early but managed to avoid sustaining any significant damage as he still limited the Blue Jays to just two runs over his 4.1 innings of work. The right-hander allowed the leadoff man to reach base in four of the five innings in which he appeared and he's now given up 13 hits over 9.2 innings this season. Despite those alarming stats, Schmidt has held his opponents to three runs or fewer in each of his first two outings.