Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Shifts back to 60-day injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmidt (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Schmidt underwent internal brace surgery July 11 and will be out until at least the middle of the 2026 season. This move doesn't come as a surprise and is procedural to create a roster spot for Paul Goldschmidt.
