Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Shifts to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees transferred Schmidt (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.
Schmidt is slated to miss the rest of the season and most of the 2026 campaign after undergoing an internal brace surgery on his right elbow July 11. The transaction clears room on the 40-man roster for outfielder Austin Slater, whom the Yankees acquired in a trade with the White Sox on Wednesday.
