Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Schmidt (elbow) is close to resuming a throwing program, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Schmidt has apparently demonstrated some notable progress since the Yankees shut him down March 6 with a common extensor strain in his right elbow, so he looks like he could be cleared to begin playing catch off flat ground by the end of the week. Due to time he's already missed with the injury, however, Schmidt won't be in contention for an Opening Day rotation spot with the Yankees. Domingo German and Deivi Garcia are currently vying for the fifth starter's role.
