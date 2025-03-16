Schmidt won't start Monday's spring game as scheduled due to shoulder soreness, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has been having some issues in his recovery between outings, with manager Aaron Boone saying that Schmidt has not been "getting all the way back to how he normally would." According to Erik Boland of Newsday, Schmidt isn't headed for medical testing and is still expected to throw a bullpen session Monday, so it's possible he's ready to go for the start of the season.