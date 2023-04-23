Schmidt (0-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs (all unearned) on three hits and a walk over 5.2 innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out eight.

Schmidt held the Blue Jays off the board through five innings Sunday, setting down the first 13 batters faced. However, he unraveled in the sixth following an Anthony Volpe error, allowing three runs on back-to-back home runs from Vladimir Guerrero and Dalton Vasho. Still, the outing was a step in the right direction for Schmidt, who figures to remain in the Yankees' rotation until Luis Severino (lat) and Carlos Rodon (forearm) are ready to return. The 27-year-old Schmidt lowers his ERA to 6.30 with a 1.55 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB through five starts this season.