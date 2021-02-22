Schmidt will be shut down for a few weeks after suffering an extensor strain in his elbow, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

The good news for Schmidt and the Yankees is that his UCL, which was repaired by Tommy John surgery back in 2017, appears to be fine. While that procedure seemingly won't be required here, it's still never good news to see a pitcher dealing with elbow troubles. Even in the best case scenario, Schmidt won't be able to start a proper spring buildup until mid-March, meaning he'll be unavailable for the first few weeks of the regular season. He was thought to have an outside shot at the Yankees' fifth starter job this spring, but the injury takes him out of the running for that role at least to start the year.