Schmidt (elbow) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Wednesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
The 25-year-old has been throwing off a mound for the past few weeks, and he's now been cleared to face live hitters. Schmidt hasn't pitched this season while recovering from an elbow strain he suffered in spring training, so he's likely still a ways off from potentially rejoining the Yankees as he builds his arm back up.
