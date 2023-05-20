Schmidt (2-4) earned the win Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings during a 6-2 win over the Reds. He struck out six.

Schmidt posted five scoreless frames to start the game, but he was pulled in the sixth after allowing back-to-back hits to begin the inning. Both baserunners came around to score, but the Yankees bullpen held the lead and helped the right-hander earn his second win. It was a solid bounce-back outing for Schmidt, who allowed a season-high seven runs to Tampa Bay last time out, but he still holds a 6.00 ERA across 45 innings and has allowed three more home runs than he did in 29 appearances (57.2 innings) last year.