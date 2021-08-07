Schmidt (elbow) tossed 2.2 innings for Double-A Somerset on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out four batters. He is expected to pitch again in five days, per Max Goodman of SI.com.
Schmidt continues to progress from a right elbow strain that has wiped out his entire season thus far. Per Goodman, his next rehab outing will likely again be for the Double-A club, though it's possible that he is moved up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre instead. All signs point to Schmidt being ready to make his major-league season debut by the end of the month.
