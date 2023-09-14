Schmidt won't make his scheduled start after Wednesday's game against Boston was postponed due to inclement weather.
After having his start pushed back from Monday due to rain, poor weather conditions will force Schmidt to wait a bit longer before making his next start. The Yankees and Red Sox will play a doubleheader Thursday, and Schmidt will presumably start one of the two games.
