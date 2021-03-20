Schmidt (elbow) has not yet resumed throwing but is "getting close," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Schmidt has been out since late February after suffering an extensor strain in his right elbow. Though the injury is believed to be minor, the right-hander remains on the shelf and is no longer in the running for an Opening Day rotation spot. He has, however, reportedly been making progress and appears likely to start a throwing program soon.
