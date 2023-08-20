Schmidt did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in a 6-5 loss against the Red Sox. He struck out eight.

Despite failing to record the win, it was an encouraging bounce-back performance from Schmidt after he allowed eight runs in his last outing against Atlanta. Overall, the 27-year-old right-hander is 8-7 this season with a 4.68 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 121:35 K:BB across 25 starts (123 innings). Schmidt's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Rays in his next outing.