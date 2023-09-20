Schmidt (9-9) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks over five innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

It's been a tough stretch for Schmidt, who's pitched to a 5.48 ERA over his last four starts (21.1 innings). He was hurt by the home-run ball Tuesday -- three of Toronto's runs came on a pair of homers, including a George Springer blast to lead off the game. Overall, Schmidt sports a 4.65 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP and 143:43 K:BB through 30 starts (151 innings) this season. The 27-year-old right-hander will look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for this weekend against Arizona.