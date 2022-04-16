Schmidt (0-2) took the loss against Baltimore on Friday, allowing an unearned run over 1.1 innings while walking three.

Schmidt took the mound in the 10th inning and succeeded in keeping Baltimore off the board, but the Yankees were unable to produce any runs in the bottom of the frame. The right-hander returned in the 11th and issued back-to-back one-out walks to load the bases before being relieved by Aroldis Chapman. Chapman got Cedric Mullins to strike out but then walked in the winning run. Schmidt has been charged with a loss in each of his two appearances this season, though he has given up only one earned run over four total innings of work.