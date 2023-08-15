Schmidt (8-7) took the loss Monday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and two walks over 2.1 innings in an 11-3 defeat against Atlanta. He struck out three.

Schmidt, who had held opponents to three runs or fewer in his last 15 starts, was the latest victim of Atlanta's relentless lineup. The 27-year-old right-hander allowed a season-high eight runs on nine hits while recording just seven outs. Schmidt's ERA is up to 4.76 with a 1.36 WHIP and 113:33 K:BB across 24 starts (117.1 innings) this season. He'll look to rebound in his next outing, currently scheduled for this weekend against Boston.