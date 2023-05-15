Schmidt (1-4) took the loss Sunday, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings against the Rays. He struck out five.

Schmidt had been solid in his previous two outings, allowing just two earned runs in his last 10.1 innings. He struggled Sunday, however, allowing a run in the first inning and another two in the third before the Rays posted a five spot in the fifth. Schmidt now has a 6.30 ERA with a 1.65 WHIP and 48:14 K:BB through nine starts (40 innings). The 27-year-old Schmidt may not stick in the Yankees' rotation for long with Luis Severino (lat) nearing a return.