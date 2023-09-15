Schmidt allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 5.1 innings in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against Boston.

Schmidt had to wait awhile to make this start -- it was originally scheduled for Monday but got pushed back due to a pair of rainouts. He fell behind 2-0 in the first frame but recovered enough to last 5.1 innings and depart with a lead, though he had to ultimately settle for a no-decision. Schmidt gave up exactly three earned runs for his third straight start, though this was arguably the least impressive of that trio as he struck out just three batters compared to a combined 13 across the other two. Barring any more weather issues, he's set to face Toronto at home next week in his next scheduled start.