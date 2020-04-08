Schmidt has been throwing bullpen sessions and working on his mechanics at his home in Georgia during MLB's hiatus, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

"I'm trying to throw as many bullpens as I can, work on as much stuff as I can mechanically (and) pitch design, and stuff like that," Schmidt said Monday. The 24-year-old also noted that he has yet to be told where he will open the 2020 campaign. Although Schmidt was considered a longshot to make the Opening Day roster prior to the suspension of play, he performed well in Grapefruit League action and has an outside chance of breaking camp with the Yankees, especially if rosters are expanded as is widely expected.