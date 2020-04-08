Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Throwing bullpens during hiatus
Schmidt has been throwing bullpen sessions and working on his mechanics at his home in Georgia during MLB's hiatus, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.
"I'm trying to throw as many bullpens as I can, work on as much stuff as I can mechanically (and) pitch design, and stuff like that," Schmidt said Monday. The 24-year-old also noted that he has yet to be told where he will open the 2020 campaign. Although Schmidt was considered a longshot to make the Opening Day roster prior to the suspension of play, he performed well in Grapefruit League action and has an outside chance of breaking camp with the Yankees, especially if rosters are expanded as is widely expected.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting the All-2020s team
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew looks ahead, trying to identify the best players at each position...
-
Prospect Profiles: Robert ready?
Luis Robert has mega tools and a great opportunity with the White Sox, but it might not happen...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Scoop Kennedy
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Nimmo
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top dynasty targets based on polling
Who does the Fantasy Baseball community like most for the long haul? Scott White polls the...
-
Prospect Profiles: Meet Wander Franco
Get to know the top prospect in baseball, as Chris Towers breaks down Wander Franco's long-term...