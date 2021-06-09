Schmidt (elbow) is throwing bullpens but is not tossing any pitches other than fastballs, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.
Schmidt continues to build up slowly, and a timeframe for his return remains uncertain. The fact that the right-hander isn't yet testing his elbow with any pitches other than fastballs suggests that he isn't particularly close to pitching in games again.
