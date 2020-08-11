Schmidt will build up to five innings Wednesday at the Yankees' alternate site, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

We know that he remains an option to join the big-league rotation sometime this summer, and the knowledge that he will throw five innings Wednesday would seemingly rule him out as an option to replace J.A. Happ in the rotation this weekend. He lines up to potentially step into the big-league rotation as early as Monday or Saturday of next week. Those are Jordan Montgomery's scheduled starts, so if Montgomery has another rough outing Tuesday against the Braves, perhaps it would be he who Schmidt replaces in the rotation and not Happ.