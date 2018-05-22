Schmidt (elbow) threw a simulated game Tuesday, Steve Givarz of 2080 Baseball reports.

Schmidt, the Yankees' first-round pick in the 2017 first-year player draft, continues to slowly work his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in April of 2017. His fastball velocity was apparently sitting around 92-93 mph in the simulated outing, which is around his pre-surgery velocity. The 22-year-old will continue to ramp up his throwing before hopefully joining a minor-league affiliate in the coming months.