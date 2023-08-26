Schmidt (8-8) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and zero walks over 6.2 innings against the Rays. He struck out five.

Two of the three runs charged to Schmidt were unearned and the Yankees' offense didn't provide any run support, resulting in an unfortunate loss for the 27-year-old. Aside from a bad outing against Atlanta on Aug. 14, Schmidt has been solid since the All-Star break, posting a 4-1 record with a 3.20 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 39.1 innings in his other seven second-half starts. The right-handed hurler is currently slated to face Detroit on the road next week.