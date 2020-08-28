Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated Thursday that he "wouldn't expect" Schmidt to be called up this weekend despite the team playing five games in three days, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

If ever there was a time for the Yankees to summon their top pitching prospect this season it would appear to be now, with the team playing doubleheaders against the Mets on Friday and Sunday. However, Boone's comments suggest that the organization is committed to keeping Schmidt off the big-league roster, a decision likely centered around his lack of experience beyond the Double-A level and current absence from the 40-man roster. Assuming Schmidt or another starter isn't summoned from the team's alternate training site, New York is likely to rely upon a bullpen game for at least one half of both of this weekend's twin bills.