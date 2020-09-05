Schmidt pitched 1.1 relief innings in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Orioles, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one. He did not factor in the decision.

Schmidt was called upon to protect a one-run lead with a pair of runners on base and two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Things did not go well for the rookie as he gave up three straight hits and allowed four runs to cross the plate -- two of which were charged to starter Deivi Garcia -- before recording the first out of his career. Schmidt returned to the mound in the sixth frame and fared better, holding Baltimore scoreless in spite of a walk and a hit batsman. It remains to be seen how the Yankees will deploy their top pitching prospect moving forward -- he was primarily a starter in the minors, coming out of the bullpen for only two of 27 appearances.