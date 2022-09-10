Schmidt struck out two and scattered two hits and one walk over three scoreless innings in relief Thursday in the Yankees' 4-3 loss to the Twins.

After making a pair of starts, Schmidt moved back to the bullpen Thursday with Nestor Cortes (groin) making his return from the 15-day injured list. However, because Cortes wasn't fully stretched out following his stint on the IL, Schmidt ended up piggybacking him in what essentially ended up being a tandem start. Cortes shouldn't face any major limitations the next time his turn in the rotation comes up, so Schmidt will likely serve as a more traditional multi-inning reliever for the foreseeable future.