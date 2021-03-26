Schmidt (elbow) is still experiencing discomfort and hasn't returned to throwing, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.

Schmidt is reportedly still not feeling 100 percent after being diagnosed with a common extensor strain in his right elbow, and the organization doesn't want him to begin a throwing program until he's completely asymptomatic. Manager Aaron Boone indicated Thursday that Schmidt's return to throwing could be "imminent," but a clearer picture of his timeframe has yet to be announced.

