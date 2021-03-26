Schmidt (elbow) is still experiencing discomfort and hasn't returned to throwing, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.
Schmidt is reportedly still not feeling 100 percent after being diagnosed with a common extensor strain in his right elbow, and the organization doesn't want him to begin a throwing program until he's completely asymptomatic. Manager Aaron Boone indicated Thursday that Schmidt's return to throwing could be "imminent," but a clearer picture of his timeframe has yet to be announced.
More News
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Still not throwing•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Should begin throwing soon•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Not yet ready to return•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Injury considered minor•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Shut down with elbow issue•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: In running for rotation spot•